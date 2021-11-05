Jokes galore with stand-up legend Jack Dee

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 5/Lincoln Engine Shed, November 26 and 27.
Join Jack for an evening of entertainment as he hits the road with his eagerly awaited UK tour.“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” says Jack.Jack last toured a solo stand-up show in 2012, delighting sold out audiences the length and breadth of the United Kingdom and Ireland over a period of 18 months. His last foray on to the live stage saw him bring a brand new type of live show to audiences in 2015 with Jack Dee’s Helpdesk. Other sidelines include motivational speaking, which Jack describes as “basically a total waste of time, talking to losers, but the cash is decent” and then adds “Don’t print that”. It’s so hard to tell when he’s being serious.
Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Aemen Sukkar