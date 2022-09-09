Jon Culshaw will be flying high in acclaimed Les Dawson tribute play
Les Dawson: Flying High
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 23.
Les Dawson: Flying High is a celebration of the beloved and much-missed comedy lgend, Les Dawson.
Jon Culshaw, actor, comedian and impersonator delivers a touching, funny and warm-hearted performance in this show that premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ahead of a tour of the country.
It brilliantly channels all the emotions such a rich life would procure, gifting the audience with anecdotes, incidents, and insights into Les’s journey, as he travels on Concorde at twice the speed of sound 68,000 feet above the Earth, in this new play from BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall and director Bob Golding.
Jon Culshaw is an award-winning comedian and character actor, often regarded as Britain’s best impressionist.
Details: For more go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto: Steve Ullathorne
