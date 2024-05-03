JP Cooper announced as special guest for Gregory Porter at Lincoln Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JP Cooper has written hundreds of songs as a solo artist as well as with a wide variety of collaborators, a couple of which became global hits-that- will-not-die. Perfect Strangers with Jonas Blue has over 2 billion worldwide streams to date, and his own September Song is now closing in on 1 billion worldwide streams, not to mention a handful of his own songs streaming in the 100’s of millions.

His 18 million monthly listeners, across all DSPs, have contributed to a grand – very grand – total of almost six billion total streams and counting. JP has built a successful international solo career based on a combination of pure songcraft and relentless graft.

JP is poised to release his third album, the details for which are incoming but suffice to say it’s the sound of an artist developing, stretching and reaching, both inwards and outwards. He has put in the work, reached the milestones and done himself proud. “And I’m only just getting started,” he promises.

Gregory Porter

With the stunning addition of JP Cooper, the concert at Lincoln Castle is going to be a night to remember! There are limited tickets left for this show so promoters Cuffe and Taylor are advising to purchase tickets sooner rather than later to avoid any disappointment.

JP Cooper comments:

"I’m so so excited to have been asked to join Gregory Porter on a few of his outdoor UK performances this summer. My wife and I have been huge fans for a long while now so it’s an honour to be invited to perform with such an amazing artist. These shows are in such beautiful settings, what a way to spend a summer evening. I’m very grateful for opportunities like this. I’ll look forward to seeing you all there.”

Gregory Porter is a jazz, blues and soul singer-songwriter from Sacramento, California. He has taken the world by storm over the past decade bringing contemporary jazz to the masses! The jazz sensation headlines on Sunday 30th June and will be flying into the UK especially for a handful of exclusive live dates.

JP Cooper

Talented. Masterful. Unmistakable. These are just a few words used to describe Gregory Porter and his band. Gregory has become known as the UK’s favourite contemporary American jazz artists. The Grammy award-winning singer distinctive and immediately recognisable voice will reverberate around Lincoln Castle’s walls this Summer. His live shows are electric! Gregory’s ability to emotionally connect with his audience is legendary. He never fails to bring joy to all with his uplifting personality, often talking about his love for music between songs and his love and energy for life shines through. It will be a truly uplifting, inspirational and musically outstanding night!

Tickets on sale now via lincolncastle.com and https://www.cuffeandtaylor.com

The complete line up for Lincoln Castle is:

Saturday 15th June – Crowded House

Sunday 16th June – Jess Glynne

Saturday 22nd June – Paloma Faith

Friday 28th June – Kaiser Chiefs

Saturday 29th June – Madness, The Hoosiers