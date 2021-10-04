Kane ready to Russell up plenty of laughs at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, October 22.
The comedian is back on the road to wow his many fans in the area.Packing more energy than a Duracell factory on a nuclear reactor, Russell’s strutting, turbo-laugh engine will be in the building live and direct (plus support).The multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter is best known for his stand-up, panel show and chat show appearances.Currently, he has two top-ten hits with his BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius, and his podcast Man Baggage. You will also have seen him doing funny things every week on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch throughout the last year.Winner of Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto: Andy Hollingworth