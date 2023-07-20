Register
Kathy Sledge and co will be lost in music at Scunthorpe Baths Hall later this year

Sister Sledge Live Featuring Kathy Sledge
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
See Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge later this year at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 2.

Kathy Sledge has announced an intimate UK-wide theatre tour Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge, to take place throughout November.

From the timeless hits that made her an icon, to the resurgence of the hit record Thinking of You, Kathy is excited to share this dynamic production, the Thinking Of You Tour.

    As lead singer of an truly iconic band spanning six decades, Kathy is a renowned singer, songwriter, author, producer, manager, and Grammy-nominated music icon, whose boundless creativity and passion has garnered praise from critics and a legion of fans all over the globe.

    Her artistic triumphs include chart-topping hits, platinum albums, and successful ventures into various genres of popular music.

    With Kathy’s signature vocal, Sister Sledge has inspired millions of listeners across many generations.

    Details: For more, see scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

