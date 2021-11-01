Keep the faith with top Bon Jovi tribute at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The Bon Jovi Experience

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 4.

The Bon Jovi Experience is an outstanding tribute to Bon Jovi.They are the only Bon Jovi tribute band in the world to have actually played and shared a stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself.Fans will have thought there were two Bon Jovis on stage that night, so much does lead singer Tony Pearce resemble Jon Bon Jovi.Recreating Bon Jovi Live in concert, The Bon Jovi Experience will perform all the great hits including Livin’ On a Prayer, Keep the Faith, Bad Medicine, You Give Love a Bad Name, and many more.Formed in 1983, Bon Jovi is an American rock band from New Jersey, fronted by lead singer Jon Bon Jovi.Throughout their career, the band have sold more than120 million albums worldwide, and they performed more than 2,600 concerts in over 50 countries for more than 34 million fans.

Details: For more, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

