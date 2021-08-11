Keep up with Milton Jones when joker comes to Baths Hall in Scunthorpe soon

Comedian Milton Jones (Photo credit: Aemen Sukkar)

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, September 17.

One of the most distinctive and popular stand-up comedians in the country, Milton Jones will be visiting the area soon as part of his much-delayed but eagerly-awaited Milton: Impossible tour.One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.But this is also a love story with the twist, or at least a really bad sprain.Is it just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Come along and find out the answer.Milton Jones said: “My latest show is called Milton: Impossible and is loosely based on a Tom Cruise film I saw once called something like Undo-able Task.”

Details: For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Aemen Sukkar

