Kerry Katona heads celebrity line-up at this year's New Theatre Royal Lincoln panto

Cinderella

Kerry Katona is among the stars of Cinderella at New Theatre Royal Lincoln this Christmas

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, December 6 to January 8.

The theatre will welcome back TV personality Kerry Katona as Ugly Sister Botox for this year’s panto production.

Kerry garnered national attention in pop group Atomic Kitten from 1999. Since then, she was the focal point of three MTV reality shows, was crowned Queen of the Jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (2004), finished runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother (2011), and competed on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (2021).She also proved popular with Lincoln audiences when she appeared in NTR’s 2016 Christmas pantomime, Cinderella as the Fairy Godmother.

The role of the Fairy Godfather will be split between two recognisable faces. From December 6 to 24, the role will be performed by Scunthorpe’s Jake Quickenden.

After proving a hit with audiences as Flash Hugo in NTR’s Beauty & the Beast pantomime last year, Jake said: “I’m so excited to be back in Lincoln.

Jake broke onto TV screens on The X Factor (2012 and 2014) and has since finished runner-up on I’m A

Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (2014), was crowned winner of Dancing On Ice (2018), and appeared

on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (2021).

He has also starred in several theatre productions including nationwide tours of Hair the Musical (2019), and most recently Footloose (2022).

From December 26 to January 8, the role will be performed by Strictly Come Dancing legend, Ian Waite.

Ian performed on the BBC show for eight series, and subsequently went on to feature on It Takes Two (BBC Two) with his own popular segment Waite’s Warm Up.

He also toured alongside fellow Strictly professional Vincent Simone in The Ballroom Boys and The Ballroom Boys ACT 2, both of which visited the NTR.

Joining the celebrity-lined cast will be comedian Patrick Monahan, as Buttons. Patrick has toured stand up shows across the globe, he featured on TV’s Pointless Comedians (BBC One, 2020), and was the winner of ITV’s Show Me The Funny (2011).

On stage, he starred in Darlington Hippodrome’s 2021 Christmas pantomime Cinderella, and is a popular compère at NTR’s In-House Comedy Night at the Royal productions.

Making her NTR debut as Baby Botox is Lilly McFadden, daughter of Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden.

Lilly has been in the public spotlight since she was a baby, has guest starred on Loose Women, and won E4’s Celebrity Ghost Trip (2021) alongside Kerry.

But that’s not the only family affair. NTR’s Artistic Director, Natalie Hayes-Cowley will star as Ugly Sister Filler, with daughters Georgia and Charlotte featuring as Cinderella and Baby Filler, respectively.

Natalie Hayes-Cowley, who is also the show’s writer and producer, has finally chosen to return to the

stage after a six-year break from performing, since taking the reins at the theatre in 2016 with her

husband.

Talking ahead of the show, she said: “It feels strange to be performing instead of directing this year, but I can’t wait.

“I love creating shows and I’m proud that we have produced 30 In-House Productions here at the theatre since 2016, but I’ve missed performing and wanted to scratch that itch this year.

"And Cinderella will be all the more special as I’ll be performing alongside my two daughters, something

I haven’t done since 2011 when they performed with me in A Christmas Carol here at the theatre, and I know Kerry is equally thrilled to be performing with Lilly too.”

Tickets are on sale now. Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for more.