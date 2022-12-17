Kerry Katona heads celebrity line-up at this year's New Theatre Royal Lincoln panto

Cinderella

Kerry Katona is among the stars of this year's New Theatre Royal Lincoln panto

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, until January 8.

The theatre welcomes back TV personality Kerry Katona as Ugly Sister Botox for this year’s panto production.

She proved popular with Lincoln audiences when she appeared in NTR’s 2016 Christmas pantomime Cinderella as the Fairy Godmother.

This year the role of the Fairy Godfather will be split between two recognisable faces. From December 6 to 24, you can see Scunthorpe’s Jake Quickenden, who proved a hit with audiences as Flash Hugo in NTR’s Beauty & the Beast pantomime last year go to Strictly Come Dancing legend, Ian Waite.

Joining the celebrity-lined cast will be comedian Patrick Monahan as Buttons, and making her NTR debut as Baby Botox is Lilly McFadden, daughter of Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden.

Details: For more on tickets for this family-friendly production, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.