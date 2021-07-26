Kids' TV favourite Fireman Sam is heading for Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 27.

Get your tickets for this family-friendly show starring Pontypandy’s finest firefighter, coming to the area later this year.There will be two performances on the day at the Baths Hall, starting at 10.30am and 1pm.When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus. So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Firesam Live

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.