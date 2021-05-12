Kids' TV favourites Sarah And Duck to visit Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre this summer

See Sarah and Duck when it hits the stage in the area. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, July 8 and 9.

Tickets are on sale now for some family-friendly fun at Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre later this year.Sarah And Duck can be seen at the venue for three shows as the kids’ TV favourites hit the road for some live performances this summer. The enchanting world of Sarah and Duck is brought to life, featuring the wonderful characters from the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies show.Join Sarah And Duck and a host of your favourite friends from the show including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo & John and Umbrella, as they plan a birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden.Told through a fantastic blend of puppetry, storytelling and music, Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take you and your children on a magical adventure.

Details: For more on the shows, you can visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Pamela Raith

