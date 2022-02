Kids' TV legend Justin Fletcher is not to be missed at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall soon

Kids' TV favourite Justin Fletcher

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, March 20.

Justin Live - The Big Tour! is not to be missed by the CBeebies legend's many young fans across the area. Children’s television megastar Justin Fletcher is heading out on the road in 2022 with his all singing and dancing show.Shows take place at 11am and 2.30pm. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the show.Justin is a familiar face in households across the country. He stars in many CBeebies smash hit television shows including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House.n addition, he has provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and provided the voice for Shaun the Sheep in the hit Aardman movie Farmageddon. Justin Live – The Big Tour! is a show written and performed by Justin himself.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For more on the forthcoming show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.