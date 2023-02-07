Register
King's Coronation celebration plans take shape in Sleaford

Sleaford Town Council is busy putting plans together and organising an exciting itinerary of events to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6 and the Bank Holiday weekend.

By Andy Hubbert
3 minutes ago
You may wish to plan a street party for the King's Coronation weekend.
Current plans include a large event at Boston Road Recreation Ground with a large screen on the grass to televise the Coronation.

There will be a fancy dress charity fun run, live music and entertainment with a headline act, stalls, food and drink, bouncy castles and inflatables and face painting.

Residents and visitors will be invited to take part in a walking procession, a Farmers’ Market in the Market Place, a showing of the Coronation in the Town Hall and events on Eastgate Green, including a charity duck race.

    Southgate will be adorned with Union flags and there will be a special Best Dressed Coronation Window competition for shops and businesses.

    If you wish to have a trade or food and drink pitch at the event, contact the Town Council. Also if you are a performer, singer or musician and would like to take part in this historic day. Details at: www.sleaford.gov.uk

    There will also be a fruit, vegetable and flower competition and planting of a special tree in the recreation ground.

    Residents wishing to hold a street party during the Coronation weekend are advised to make applications for street closures as soon as possible. Go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/traffic-management/register-event-affecting-highway

    Banners and signage will appear in the coming months.

