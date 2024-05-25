Kung Fu Panda 4 and Love Lies Bleeding hit big screen at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings

The Trinity Street-based venue plays host to screenings of a couple of eagerly-awaited films this weekend.Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) is a family-friendly film that is not to be missed, the latest offering in the successful franchise.After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. Jack Black, Lucy Liu and Angelina Jolie are among those providing the voices.Also on May 31, you can see romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding (15), directed and co-written by Rose Glass.Lou is a reclusive gym manager who falls for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder who's heading to Las Vegas to pursue her dream. Their love soon leads to violence as they get pulled deep into the web of Lou's criminal family.