Last chance to see exhibition in Sleaford by local artist
This Saturday (September 17) will be the final day of a two-week exhibition by a local artist held at the Carre Gallery in Sleaford
The Windham Hime exhibition has seen guest artist Mike Weston take centre stage at the Carre Gallery since September 5.
Mike moved to Great Hale in 2014 but always had an affinity to Sleaford winning the Sleaford Art Challenge on several occasions
He is self taught, beginning in 1993 and has appeared on the original Watercolour Challenge on Channel 4 in 2001.
His latest commission involved painting an impression of Sleaford Castle in 1585 with a large amount of help from Chris Hodgson, which has now been reproduced on a new information sign at the Castlefield site.
The exhibition includes a retrospective journey of earlier paintings.
The gallery, in Carre Street, is open daily from10am to 4pm.
Mike would like to thank the Carre Gallery Trust in allowing this exhibition to happen.