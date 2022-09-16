Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Last chance to see exhibition in Sleaford by local artist

This Saturday (September 17) will be the final day of a two-week exhibition by a local artist held at the Carre Gallery in Sleaford

By Andy Hubbert
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:28 pm
One of Mike Weston's pieces.
One of Mike Weston's pieces.

The Windham Hime exhibition has seen guest artist Mike Weston take centre stage at the Carre Gallery since September 5.

Mike moved to Great Hale in 2014 but always had an affinity to Sleaford winning the Sleaford Art Challenge on several occasions

He is self taught, beginning in 1993 and has appeared on the original Watercolour Challenge on Channel 4 in 2001.

Most Popular

    The final day of the Windham Hime exhibition at the Carre Gallery will be this Saturday, September 17.

    His latest commission involved painting an impression of Sleaford Castle in 1585 with a large amount of help from Chris Hodgson, which has now been reproduced on a new information sign at the Castlefield site.

    The exhibition includes a retrospective journey of earlier paintings.

    The gallery, in Carre Street, is open daily from10am to 4pm.

    Mike would like to thank the Carre Gallery Trust in allowing this exhibition to happen.

    Channel 4