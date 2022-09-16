Last chance to see exhibition in Sleaford by local artist

One of Mike Weston's pieces.

The Windham Hime exhibition has seen guest artist Mike Weston take centre stage at the Carre Gallery since September 5.

Mike moved to Great Hale in 2014 but always had an affinity to Sleaford winning the Sleaford Art Challenge on several occasions

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is self taught, beginning in 1993 and has appeared on the original Watercolour Challenge on Channel 4 in 2001.

Most Popular

The final day of the Windham Hime exhibition at the Carre Gallery will be this Saturday, September 17.

His latest commission involved painting an impression of Sleaford Castle in 1585 with a large amount of help from Chris Hodgson, which has now been reproduced on a new information sign at the Castlefield site.

The exhibition includes a retrospective journey of earlier paintings.

The gallery, in Carre Street, is open daily from10am to 4pm.