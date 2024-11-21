Last chance to win tickets to see Manford's Comedy Club show in Gainsborough

Don't miss the latest Manford's Comedy Club show at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on December 7.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​We have teamed up with the team at the Trinity Street-based venue to offer a pair of tickets to see the show on Saturday, December 7, in our latest fantastic competition.

Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford with the aim of bringing comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities across the country for live comedy. The show features up and coming performers as well as more well-known names, all personally chosen by Jason himself.

Appearing at this latest show in Gainsborough will be MC Dani Johns and she'll be joined by Andy White, Oliver Bowler and Gavin Webster.

Quick-witted and full of Bristolian charm, Dani Johns is a rising star on the comedy circuit. Her energetic mix of storytelling and serious oversharing make Dani an instantly likeable act.

Andy White is a loveable Brummie who Chortle call “undeniably entertaining". He combines silly voices, funny faces, observational humour and topical humour.

He can do material that’s clever, cheeky or just plain silly, with a performance that can effortlessly shift from deadpan to loud and physical.

Gavin Webster, a cult hero at the Edinburgh Fringe, having performed a ten shows at the festival, is an award-winning Geordie comedian, whose unusual approach has earnt him the respect of his peers and a large cult following.

They’ll be joined by rising star Oliver Bowler, who’s making waves on the comedy scene.

​For more on how you can book tickets, go online to www.trinityarts.co.uk However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see the show on December 7, answer this question correctly: Which city does Manford’s Comedy Club performer Andy White come from?

You can email your answer, name, address and contact number, to [email protected] by the closing date of 9am on Friday, November 22 at the latest.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions for this competition are on our website.

You will only be eligible to win the ticket price if you ensure that you mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your details on to the promoters.

