Laughs galore as Funhouse Comedy Club returns

The George Hotel, Kirton-in-Lindsey, September 25.
Funhouse Comedy Club is back at The George for another great night of laughter.Topping the bill is the Irish comedian and actor Paddy Lennox, a naturally funny man who oozes charm.He has appeared in BBC’s Holby City and in many television commercials across the EU.With his laugh-a-minute gags, his gentle Irish lilt belies a mischievous sense of humour, leaving audience members wishing for more.Opening the night will be the effortlessly endearing storyteller Freddy Quinne with his seemingly endless supply of laughter-laced laconic observations.Also appearing at this latest Funhouse Comedy Club event is the comedian, writer and actor Philip Simon, with his observational humour.Your compere will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.
Details: Tickets are £12 in advance. For bookings, see www.funhousecomedy.co.uk