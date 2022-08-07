The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, Saturday, September 17.

Fans of stand-up comedy across the area will be counting down the days until the return of Funhouse Comedy Club to Kirton-in-Lindsey.

Fiona Allen, one third of the much-loved TV trio Smack The Pony and an accomplished stand-up performer and actor, will be on the bill.

Get ready for some live stand-up comedy in the area soon

With two Emmy Awards under her belt, Fiona Allen has been a mainstay of our TV screens over the past two decades.

She has starred in various comedy shows, as well as television dramas such as Dalziel and Pascoe, Shameless, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Also on the bill will be the experienced and award-winning Silky, who has wowing audiences across country for nearly 30 years with his unique and hilarious take on life, and Russell Arathoon. Compere will be Dave Bryon.

Details: For more go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk