Laughs galore as Hospital Players return with classic comedy Beyond A Joke

The Hospital Players are back with their latest play, Derek Benfield's comedy Beyond A Joke.

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, September 13 to 17.

The Hospital Players, Scunthorpe’s oldest amateur dramatics society, are staging another play in September, and are set to present a laughter-packed production of Derek Benfield’s comic play.

Beyond A Joke is play full of misunderstanding, sudden unexpected visits and unfortunate circumstances.

Why doesn’t Geoff want the vicar to stay for tea? What happened to the window cleaner?

Are Andrew and Jane as innocent as they say? Will Geoff go to West Hartlepool?

Throw in a few unexpected visitors and you have a mixed pot of chaos.

Members of the Hospital Players hope we manage to unravel the plot for an enjoyable evening of entertainment.

The Hospital Players were founded in 1943 and are still going strong after 225 plays and almost 80 years.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go www.thehospitalplayers.co.uk now