Laughs galore as Lincolnshire comic Lloyd Griffith returns on latest stand-up tour

Lloyd Griffith

Lincolnshire comedian Lloyd Griffith

The Drill, Lincoln, January 28.

The Lincolnshire-born comic is back on the road this month with new live stand-up show One Tonne Of Fun.

Advertisement

This is Lloyd’s biggest tour to date, and he is pumped/really needs you to come.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Since school he has always been a show-off, doing anything he can to make people laugh, and 20-odd years later, nothing’s changed.

Fans old and new can look forward to his unique bag of stand-up, dubious impressions and a sprinkling of his (incredible) singing.

Advertisement

Lloyd has appeared in Ted Lasso, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Soccer AM, Flinch, Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club, Can You Beat The Bookies?, Roast Battle, Question of Sport, Not Going Out, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and loads of other stuff. He was also Jack Whitehall’s arena tour support.

He will soon be seen in the Helena Bonham Carter-starring Nolly on ITV, written by Russell T Davies.

Advertisement

Details: For ticket availability, see lincolndrill.co.uk