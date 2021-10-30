Laughs galore at latest Funhouse Comedy Club event

The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, November 27.

Topping the bill at this latest show is genial and unassuming Mark Simmons, winner of ‘Dave’s Best Joke of The Fringe’ in Edinburgh 2017.Mark has appeared on Mock The Week and has supported Seann Walsh and Rob Beckett on tour.With his clever one-liners and warm disposition, he keeps the crowd hanging on to every word.Opening the night will be Shazia Mirza, international award-winning comedian who has also guested on Have I Got News For You? From Birmingham, she was previously a science teacher, with one of her former pupils being rapper Dizzee Rascal.Also appearing is finalist in the 2018 English Comedian Of The Year competition and So You Think You’re Funny finalist 2013, the deadpan Tom Taylor.Compere will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Details: Tickets are £12 in advance . For more, see www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

There's more live comedy for you to enjoy at The George, based at Kirton-in-Lindsey.

