Laughs galore at Lincoln Engine Shed with top comic Ross Noble

See comedian Ross Noble at Lincoln Engine Shed.

Lincoln Engine Shed, February 24, 2022.

Fancy a show that offers a riproaring night out? Look no further.What happens when pure comedy takes human form? What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it. This is it.The Geordie comic and actor’s onstage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’s West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.As well as his onstage work, Ross is a regular on UK TV and radio programmes such as QI, Have I Got News for You and Just a Minute. Ross has fronted Ross Noble: Off Road and presented his own surreal magazine show for radio, Britain In Bits.

Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.