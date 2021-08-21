Laughs galore at Lincoln Engine Shed with top comic Ross Noble

Lincoln Engine Shed, February 24, 2022.
Fancy a show that offers a riproaring night out? Look no further.What happens when pure comedy takes human form? What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it. This is it.The Geordie comic and actor’s onstage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’s West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.As well as his onstage work, Ross is a regular on UK TV and radio programmes such as QI, Have I Got News for You and Just a Minute. Ross has fronted Ross Noble: Off Road and presented his own surreal magazine show for radio, Britain In Bits.
