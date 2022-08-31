Laughs galore when comic Justin Moorhouse comes to Lincoln Engine Shed next year

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Justin Moorhouse is at Lincoln Engine Shed next year.

Lincoln Engine Shed, April 6, 2023.

The comic is back with his new show Stretch Out And Wait.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a show that may contain: yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, The Menopause, running, hating football fans but loving football, not drinking, funerals, is Tapas a rip off?, Captain Tom, the environment, self-improvement, nursery graduation, horses, the gym, shop door etiquette. And he’s got a new suit. Come out and see him, it’ll be fun.

Most Popular

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits include tiger-faced Young Kenny In Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and Celebrity Mastermind (which he won).

He’s also a regular contributor to BBC’s The Premier League Show.

Details: For more, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk