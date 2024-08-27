Laughs galore when Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George
The George, Kirton-in-Lindsey, October 5, 9pm.
Funhouse Comedy Club returns for a night full of laughter.
Topping the bill is the hilarious Jonny Awsum, who appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent 2017 and cajoled Ant and Dec into joining his audition. He has since supported Jason Manford on his arena tour.
With his guitar and musical parodies, he amuses his audiences, charming them with his warm and friendly persona.
Opening the night will be Alistair Barrie. Travelling all over the world to perform, his riotously acerbic, achingly funny diatribes persuade the crowd to be part of his world.
Also appearing on the bill is Jules O’Brian (pictured), shortlisted for Funny Women 2021, who enjoys telling anyone who will listen about ageing disgracefully, body hang-ups, parenting, and dating, all done with a twinkle in her eye.
Compere for the night will be the appealing and witty Paul Grace.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.