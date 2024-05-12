Laughs galore when Punt And Dennis hit the road again
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, June 26.
The veteran comedy duo are hitting the road again in a tour that visits Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal in late June.
On their first tour in 10 years, Steve and Hugh, older but not really much wiser, are returning to what they do best: sitting in traffic jams wondering if a different route would have been better, and then in the evening, presenting their new live show.
What have they learned from a decade of following the news for Mock the Week and The Now Show? What wisdom has experience taught them? And have they learned any new jokes?
Let’s hope so. They promise they have.
From their early days working with Jasper Carrott and then as 50 per cent of The Mary Whitehouse Experience, the pair have built up an army of fans over the past 40 years.
Details: For more on tickets to see Punt and Dennis in action, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
