Laughs galore when star performer Bridget Christie brings stand-up show to area

Stand-up ace Bridget Christie.

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, November 12.

The stand-up ace follows up her hugely successful Channel Four show The Change by bringing highly acclaimed live show Who Am I? to the area.

Bridget Christie is hot, but not in a good way. She leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that ‘Chris Rock’ is the same person as ‘The Rock’.

She cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist, and wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality – but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs.

Who Am I? Is a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is currently rather annoyed by everything.

Who Am I? is Bridget’s 13th show.

Details: For more information on how to get hold of tickets to see her in action, you can see bridgetchristie.co.uk