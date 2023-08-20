Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Laughs galore when star performer Bridget Christie brings stand-up show to area

Bridget Christie
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
Stand-up ace Bridget Christie.Stand-up ace Bridget Christie.
Stand-up ace Bridget Christie.

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, November 12.

The stand-up ace follows up her hugely successful Channel Four show The Change by bringing highly acclaimed live show Who Am I? to the area.

Bridget Christie is hot, but not in a good way. She leaks blood, sweats, and thinks that ‘Chris Rock’ is the same person as ‘The Rock’.

She cannot ride the motorbike she bought to combat her mid-life crisis because of early osteoarthritis in her hips and RSI in her wrist, and wonders why there are so many films, made by men, about young women discovering their sexuality – but none about middle-aged women forgetting theirs.

Who Am I? Is a menopause laugh-a-minute with a confused, furious, sweaty lady who is currently rather annoyed by everything.

Who Am I? is Bridget’s 13th show.

Details: For more information on how to get hold of tickets to see her in action, you can see bridgetchristie.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Related topics:Chris Rock