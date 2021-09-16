Laughs galore with Benidorm star Crissy Rock at Lincs venues

See comedian Crissy Rock at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre and Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, September 23/Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 24.

The delayed tour by the multi-talented star of Benidorm finally reaches the area for two dates later this month.Best known as one of the stars of the ITV1 hit comedy - and a multi award-winning actress for her hard-hitting film debut in Ken Loach's Ladybird Ladybird - Crissy is also known to her fans as one of the most outstanding and outrageous stand-up comedians of her generation.From her hilarious routines directed at useless partners to her journey through the onset of middle age, Crissy’s non-stop blasts of comedy brilliance hit the right note every time.You may have seen Crissy more recently on Lorraine, Loose Women, The Full Monty, Celebs on the Farm and Celebrity Masterchef, but in 2021 she's hitting the road and presenting an evening guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles with laughter.

For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

