Laughs galore with comedy favourite Jack Dee at Baths Hall and Lincoln Engine Shed

One of the most acclaimed stand-ups of the last 30 years will be back on the road later this year with his latest live show Off The Telly.

“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” says Jack.Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo. “In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title”.Other sidelines include Motivational Speaking, which Jack describes as “Basically a total waste of time, talking to losers, but the cash is decent” and then adds “Don’t print that”. It’s so hard to tell when he’s being serious.