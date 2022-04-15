Funhouse Comedy Club is back for another great night of laughter.Topping the bill is Spaniard/Welshman Ignacio Lopez, who has opened for James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers.With his unique brand of sarcastic observations and witty lines, he explains cultural differences with hilarious results.Opening the night will be the lively and genial Gerry K. Having performed stand-up all over the world, he still found time to fit in TV appearances and you may recognise him from TV’s The Bill and FHM Comedy Heroes.Also appearing is comedian and political activist Kate Smurthwaite. Regularly appearing on TV and Radio News Channels, she tackled Ken Clarke at her first appearance on Question Time in January.Compere will be the amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.