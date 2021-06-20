Laughs galore with comedy night at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

There will be a feast of comedy at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in late July.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln July 29.

After more than a year, Comedy Night at the Royal returns with a star-studded line-up.Headlining is Steve Royle, an actor, writer, comedian and juggler.His credits include TV’s Phoenix Nights, and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, as well as supporting live slots with Dave Spikey and Peter Kay.He shot to further fame last year on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. Steve charmed the judges in the auditions by combining comedy with juggling and finished third in the live grand final.Another face audiences will recognise is Danny Posthill, a comedy impressionist who reached the Britain’s Got Talent grand final in 2015.The compere is Patrick Monahan, a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and star in the New Theatre Royal’s first Comedy Night at the Royal in 2017.

Details: Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.