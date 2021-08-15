Laughs galore with comic Tom Stade at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 9.

The Canadian comedy legend Tom Stade is back out on the road with his 2021 tour You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!, rescheduled from 2020.Following another near sell-out Edinburgh Festival 2019, Tom hit the road with his new show You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet and not many people did get to see anything, as, along with the rest of the touring world, Tom’s juggernaut of one had to park up in a pit stop and take a break while the pandemic wrecked its havoc on the world.But now, as the live sector rev up their engines once again, the worst-kept secret of stand-up comedy is back!The kids have moved out and it’s the dawn of a new era for Tom. Pushing the boundaries of his irrepressible sense of mischief further than before, join Tom as he revels in his newfound sense of freedom with hilarious anecdotes of how he is embracing the next chapter of his family’s lives.

Canadian comic Tom Stade

