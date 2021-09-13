Laughs galore with Gary Meikle at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, January 16.
Following his meteoric rise – after his hilarious video rant about his daughter's eyebrows went viral in 2019 - the award-winning Scottish comedian is to tour the country with his brand-new stand-up show Surreal, as he attempts to make sense of the madness.Not one for mincing his words, Gary has been described as ‘playfully dark’.His cheeky chappy nature and ability to get away with talking about anything will have you laughing at things you probably shouldn’t.As always, Gary will draw material from his own real-life experiences, including his rapid rise to online fame and his unique family dynamic – he single-handedly raised his daughter from the age of 17 and became a grandfather at 39.A night of stand up with Gary feels like a night in the pub chatting with friends!
Details: For more on his show in Lincoln, you can go to www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto: Steve Ullathorne