Harry Hill (Photo credit: Mark Harrison)

Lincoln Engine Shed, October 27, 2022.

The much-loved comedian and star of popular TV hits such as Harry Hill’s Burp Corner, Harry Hill's Alien Time Capsule, You’ve Been Framed and much more is heading out on the road in 2022, to the delight of his many fans in the Lincolnshire area .He is back with brand new amazing jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular, titled Pedigree Fun. “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it,” says Harry.“It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”Audience members in the Lincolnshire area will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and not to mention Ian, The Information Worm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For more on ticket availability for the Lincoln visit by Harry Hill in Pedigree Fun , you can go to www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Mark Harrison

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.