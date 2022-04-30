From the writers and producers of both Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, it’s time to get away from it all and join the Housewives On Holiday.The brand new comedy, which is set to tour the UK, stars the Legendary Nolan Sister Maureen Nolan and welcomes back Hormonal Housewives pair Julie Coombe and Josephine Partridge.What’s better than letting your hair down with the girls? Letting your hair down with the girls on holiday!Holidays, like women, come in all shapes and sizes. From wild partying to wild swimming, from Club 18-30 to Club 80-130.Join the ladies as they romp through a tapas selection of Holiday Heaven and Holiday Hell but most of all Holiday Hilarity.From the Costa del Sol to the Costa del Clacton, there’s no sucking in your belly on our beach. You’re among friends.