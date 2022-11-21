Laughs galore with Lincolnshire comic Lloyd Griffith at The Drill in January

Lloyd Griffith

Lloyd Griffith (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

The Drill, Lincoln, January 28.

In January, Lincolnshire-born comic Lloyd Griffith will begin a UK tour of his new stand-up show One Tonne Of Fun.

This is Lloyd’s biggest tour to date, and he is pumped/really needs you to come.

Since school, he has always been a show-off, doing anything he can to make people laugh, and, 20-odd years later, nothing’s changed.

There will be his unique bag of stand-up, dubious impressions, and obviously a sprinkling of his (incredible) singing. Lloyd Griffith is: One Tonne Of Fun.

Lloyd’s TV appearances include Ted Lasso, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Soccer AM, Flinch, Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club, Can You Beat The Bookies?, Roast Battle, Question of Sport, Not Going Out, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and plenty more.

He was also Jack Whitehall’s arena tour support.

Details: For more on the show, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk