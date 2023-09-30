Register
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Laughs galore with Manford Comedy Club event at Trinity Arts Centre

Manford’s Comedy Club
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 14.

Headliner Nick Doody will be joined at the Trinity Street-based venue by Chris Washington and MC Dean Coughlin on a bill personally selected by stand-up legend Jason Manford.

Sharp and topical, Nick is one of the brightest talents currently performing on the UK stand-up comedy scene.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

Related topics:Gainsborough