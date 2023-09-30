Laughs galore with Manford Comedy Club event at Trinity Arts Centre
Manford’s Comedy Club
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 14.
Headliner Nick Doody will be joined at the Trinity Street-based venue by Chris Washington and MC Dean Coughlin on a bill personally selected by stand-up legend Jason Manford.
Sharp and topical, Nick is one of the brightest talents currently performing on the UK stand-up comedy scene.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
