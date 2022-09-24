Laughs galore with The Hypnotist Red Raw at Gainsborough venue
The Hypnotist: Red Raw
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 8.
Audiences are invited to unlock their imagination and see a new ‘hypnotist’ show coming live to the Trinity Arts Centre.
The Hypnotist: Red Raw has been described as an improvised comedy, performed under the influence of hypnosis live on stage using volunteers from the audience.
The comedy stage hypnotist Robert Temple is back on tour with this show featuring new sketches that’ll have you howling for days.
Robert Temple is really looking forward to coming to Gainsborough. He said: “After a global pandemic and being stuck indoors for years, I think we need a night of larger than life, interactive comedy... and I’m really excited to bring the tour to the Trinity Arts Centre for the first time. Let’s unleash the comic genius of the people of Gainsborough!”
Details: Tickets can be booked at https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173606847
