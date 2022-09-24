Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 8.

Audiences are invited to unlock their imagination and see a new ‘hypnotist’ show coming live to the Trinity Arts Centre.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hypnotist: Red Raw has been described as an improvised comedy, performed under the influence of hypnosis live on stage using volunteers from the audience.

Most Popular

See Robert Temple in his show The Hypnotist Red Raw at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

The comedy stage hypnotist Robert Temple is back on tour with this show featuring new sketches that’ll have you howling for days.

Robert Temple is really looking forward to coming to Gainsborough. He said: “After a global pandemic and being stuck indoors for years, I think we need a night of larger than life, interactive comedy... and I’m really excited to bring the tour to the Trinity Arts Centre for the first time. Let’s unleash the comic genius of the people of Gainsborough!”

Details: Tickets can be booked at https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173606847