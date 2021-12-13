New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 18.

Get ready for a night of side-splitting comedy from three comedians.On the bill will be your compere Michael Legge, plus Sally Anne Hayward and Ian Stone.Michael has performed stand-up comedy at all major comedy clubs in the UK, including a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.He’s also performed across the world, including shows in Australia, USA and more. Sally-Anne has previously provided support for Sarah Millican, Russell Howard and Russell Kane.She has a winning brand of autobiographical humour and always endears herself to audiences.As seen on Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo, Ian has been a top comedian on the international comedy circuit for some time, with his edgy and self-deprecating style.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

