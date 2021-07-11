Leadenham tuning up for a great day of folk music, song and dance

A scene from a previous Day of Lincolnshire Folk at Leadenham Teahouse. EMN-210507-183901001

The free entry event, taking place this year on August 1 with an artisan market too, developed from the “600 whiskies sing-arounds” on a Sunday afternoon in the George Hotel bar.

The one day event features talented acts, bands, singers, musicians and dancers performing in five locations around the village. The additional stages at Leadenham Teahouse and Nun’s Close village green are in outdoor spaces to accommodate safe social distancing.

The music will begin at 11am and finish at 4.30pm. There will be some seating provided, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and camping chairs.

As well as live music, song and dance to enjoy, visitors will be able to browse artisan stalls in the grounds of Leadenham Teahouse and across the road at Nuns Close parkland in the middle of the village. Leadenham Artisan Market was created by the owners of Leadenham Teahouse, Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw in 2017.

The market was always an aspiration of Katie and Kirsty’s, to give an outlet to the businesses that supply their giftware shop.

There is a bar at the George, hot food and beer tent at Nun’s Close, and a festival food and drink menu at Leadenham Teahouse.

Katie at Leadenham Teahouse says: “We are delighted to be open for this event. Since March 2020, due to social distancing guidelines, Leadenham Teahouse has only been able to open as a take away and seasonal pop-up shop. Due to

our tiny premises, we have found it difficult to social distance indoors within the busy Post Office.

“The Teahouse will be open from 10am-5pm on Sunday August 1 and will also co-host the Leadenham Artisan Market with William Reeve of Leadenham Estate.”

Local artisans can book a stall through www.leadenhamestate.com.

Organiser of the folk festival, Tom Lane says everyone involved is looking forward to it.

Acts playing include: Malt Whiskers, a four-piece band from Newark performing on an assortment of stringed and reed instruments.

Michael Todd is a singer, songwriter and fingerstyle guitar player with a classical background, drawing on material of the 50s, 60s and 70s as well as his own pieces. He includes some blues, folk rock, country and classic ballads.

Homity are Ian and Michelle Wright. Originally from Suffolk, they perform a mix of traditional and contemporary folk songs and tunes, and also write our own songs.

Teri Clarke and Nigel Creasey sing and play on guitars and melodeons.

Keith Collishaw has been a ukelele and guitar player and singer/songwriter for many years. Keith is a member of the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra.

You can find out more about the event by visiting www.leadenhamestate.com.

Parking will be available at Leadenham Village Hall for £1.