Learn something new at Sleaford Library

Lots to discover at Sleaford Library during Libraries Week.

Libraries Week is a week-long celebration, from October 3 to 9, of all that libraries have to offer their local communities.

This year the focus of the week is the significant role that libraries play in inspiring learning for all, and helping individuals to unlock and fulfil their potential at every stage in life.

As detailed below, the team at Sleaford Library will be offering a variety of events and activities throughout the week to encourage everyone to never stop learning.

Kay Ablard, GLL’s manager at Sleaford Library, said: “You will nurture a love of learning with the brilliant programme of activities at Sleaford Library during Libraries Week.

"We hope our activities will bring the community together to find out more about all the ways the library empowers you to pursue life-long learning.

“Everyone is welcome and the library is free to join. I’m delighted that we have local author Wally Barnes coming to talk about his latest book, Comings and Goings in Charlford, on Friday October 7 at 2pm.

Here is the list of activity, learning and interest groups that will be in the library to give you an insight into what you might like to do:

Monday October 3, 10am-1pm — Sleaford Volunteer Bureau; 10-10.30am – The Hub Dance Tinies dance for 0-5yrs; 1-3pm - Adult Craft Club.

Tuesday October 4, 10am-1pm - St Barnabas Hospice; 1pm-1.30pm – The Hub Seated dance session for older adults; 2pm-4pm – extended IT support session.

Wednesday October 5, 9.15am-12.30pm – Citizens Advice Bureau; 2pm-4pm – Climate Action Network Sleaford.

Thursday October 6, 10.30am-12noon – Social Prescribing; 2pm-4pm – extended IT support session; 1.30pm-2.30pm – Adult Skills and Family Learning Session.

Friday October 7, 10am-12noon — coffee morning with Barclays Bank with scams and cost of living tips; 2pm-3.30pm — Wally Barnes – meet the author talk.

To find out more, pop into the library and ask a member of staff or email the team on [email protected]