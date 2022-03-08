Learn to paint an icon in a course based in a Lincolnshire church

No Caption ABCDE EMN-191109-153854001

These artistic images are generally seen in the Orthodox Christian church and now there is the opportunity to spend a week, from March 21-25, learning how to make them.

The beginners course is being held at Temple Bruer Church, near Wellingore, led by Canon Ian Holdsworth from the Yorkshire Icon School.

The week’s course costs a total of £200.

You can find out more from Rev Stuart Foster of Wellingore by emailing: [email protected]

The following weekend is Discover Lincolnshire Weekend (March 26-27), when all Lincolnshire attractions are opening and free to enter.