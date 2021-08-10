Legend Dionne Warwick is not to be missed at Baths Hall

Dionne Warwick

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, July 1, 2022.

Don’t miss the chance to see this music legend performing in the area next year.Dionne Warwick will be performing at the venue on July 1, 2022, and the show is an absolute must for her many fans in the area.Dionne is one of the most charted female artists of all time, famous for songs such as I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and many more.She has won five Grammys in a glittering career that has spanned 50 years and she has secured a reputation as an international music icon.Dionne has sold more than 100 million records and has charted with 60 hit songs.Over the decades, Dionne Warwick has collaborated with the likes of Burt Bacharach, Barry Manilow, Hal David, Isaac Hayes, The Bee Gees, Stevie Wonder and many more iconic superstars during the course of her illustrious career.

Details: See scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

