Legend Dionne Warwick will be singing the hits at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, July 1.
One of the most legendary singers of the last 50 years, Dionne Warwick will visit The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, on Friday, July 1, next year as part of a tour of the UK.Dionne is one of the most charted female artists of all time, famous for much-loved songs such as I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and many many more.She has won five Grammys in a glittering career that has spanned more than half a century and is an international music icon.Dionne has sold more than 100 million records and has 60 charted hit songs to her credit during that time.Dionne has collaborated with the likes of Burt Bacharach, Barry Manilow, Hal David, Isaac Hayes, The Bee Gees, Stevie Wonder and many, many more iconic superstars during the course of her career.
Details: For more on Dionne Warwick’s visit next year to the area, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk