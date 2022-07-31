Legend Leo Sayer is not to be missed later this year in Scunthorpe Baths Hall show

Leo Sayer (Photo credit: Kristian Dowling)

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, October 1.

With the music world emerging from a two-year hiatus, Leo Sayer will be celebrating the milestone of 50 years as a recording artist the only way he knows how - via a huge UK tour set to run between September and November.

Leo is one of the most successful British artists of all time, racking up millions of album sales, transatlantic No.1 singles (as well as numerous awards).

His army of hit singles include Thunder In My Heart, The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, How Much Love, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say and the timeless When I Need You.

Always a hugely popular live attraction, Leo Sayer will embark on a celebratory tour of his 50 years in music, performing 32 concerts right across the UK in autumn 2022.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Kristian Dowling