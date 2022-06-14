Paul Weller (Photo by Sandra Vijandi)

Lincolnshire Showground, July 2.

Fans in the area will be counting down the days until the music legend’s eagerly-awaited gig at Lincolnshire Showground, one of his three huge outdoor shows for the summer.

Few artists have influenced music like Paul Weller and fans can enjoy a live performance of new material and classics from his back catalogue such as Wild Wood, Wake Up the Nation and You Do Something To Me.

Paul’s 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook released at the end of last year, was recorded with award-winning arranger Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

The album reimagines a selection of his vast catalogue and follows 2021’s highly acclaimed number one album Fat Pop with fans likely to hear tracks from this album live for the first time.

Also on the bill will be Richard Hawley and Andrew Cushin.

Details: For more, go to https://lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/