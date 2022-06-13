Dionne Warwick

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, July 1, 8pm.

Dionne Warwick will visit The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, on Friday, July 1, as part of her One Last Time tour of the country.

The rescheduled tour of the UK and Europe is an absolute must-see for her many fans in the area.

Dionne is one of the most charted female artists of all time, famous for songs such as I Say A Little Prayer. That’s What Friends Are For, Walk On By, You’ll Never Get To Heaven (If You Break My Heart) and many others.

She has won five Grammys in a career that has spanned 50 years and is an international music icon.Dionne has sold more than 100 million records and has 60 charted hit songs during her glittering career.

Dionne has collaborated with the likes of Burt Bacharach, Barry Manilow, Hal David, Isaac Hayes, The Bee Gees, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Details: For more on ticket availability go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk