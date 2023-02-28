Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Legendary Proclaimers are not to be missed at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

The Proclaimers

By Steve Eyley
2 minutes ago
The Proclaimers are coming to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall in July.
The Proclaimers are coming to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall in July.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, July 8.

The legendary performers are back on the road to promote their 12th studio album Dentures Out, released last September to great acclaim.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 35 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and top three single Letter from America.

Most Popular

    Since then their enduring appeal across generations has over the years seen them enjoy huge success across the globe.

    The Proclaimers songs are timeless, capturing a gamut of human emotions, written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.

    Their songs feature at weddings, funerals and everything in-between and there is one song, an early celebration of falling head over heels in love, that is known the world over and has become a staggering global anthem.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Scunthorpe