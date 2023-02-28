The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers are coming to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall in July.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, July 8.

The legendary performers are back on the road to promote their 12th studio album Dentures Out, released last September to great acclaim.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 35 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and top three single Letter from America.

Since then their enduring appeal across generations has over the years seen them enjoy huge success across the globe.

The Proclaimers songs are timeless, capturing a gamut of human emotions, written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit.

Their songs feature at weddings, funerals and everything in-between and there is one song, an early celebration of falling head over heels in love, that is known the world over and has become a staggering global anthem.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk