Legendary singer Tom Jones returning to Market Rasen racecourse

The legendary Tom Jones is to make a return appearance at Market Rasen racecourse.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, the legendary powerhouse performer last appeared at the same venue in 2015 and will make his triumphant return for a full headline set after racing, on Saturday August 16.

He joins the summer concert line-up alongside previously announced Scouting For Girls who will be in concert on June 13.

A multi-award winner, Tom will bring a catalogue including the timeless classics It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat? and Delilah alongside his hugely acclaimed work over the last decade. Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Tom Jones has long been overdue a return visit, and we’re ecstatic to be welcoming him back this August.

"When he headlined 10 years ago, he attracted record crowds so we can’t wait for so many of you to join us this summer!” Tom said: “Performing live is the centre of my life and I’m really pleased to be returning to Market Rasen Racecourse to play to such a welcoming audience.

"The Jockey Club Live shows are exciting dates in my calendar - the fans really enjoy the day so are always sensational. I can’t wait to spend a Summer’s evening with everyone this August.” Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Friday February 21 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am today (Wednesday February 19). Tickets are from £31 for presale, and from £36 general sale.

There will be hospitality packages available too.