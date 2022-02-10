Legends Fairport Convention all set to hit the stage at Plowright Theatre

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, May 11.
Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for more than half a century, with 2022 being their 55th anniversary year.During that time, the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same - Fairport’s passion for performance.This year’s spring tour will present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new, including their latest album, Shuffle & Go, which was released just before the first lockdown in 2020.Fairport Convention have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief as ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time'.Their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.
