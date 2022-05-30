Les Dawson in spotlight as Jon Culshaw stars in new comic show Flying High

This new play will make its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer before heading out on a UK tour.Les Dawson: Flying High is a homage and celebration of the beloved and much-missed comedy legend.Actor, comedian and impersonator Jon Culshaw delivers a touching, funny and warm-hearted performance in this show.Les Dawson: Flying High brilliantly channels all the emotions such a rich life would procure, gifting the audience with anecdotes, incidents, and insights into Les’s journey, as he travels on Concorde at twice the speed of sound 68,000 feet above the Earth, in this new play from BAFTA and Olivier Award winning writer Tim Whitnall and director Bob Golding.